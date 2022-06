DETROIT (WXYZ) — MCHS Family of Services will be holding a formula giveaway event on Thursday, June 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their Durfee Center in Detroit.

Families can receive 3 units until the stock of 350 is out.

If you are seeking formula, you're asked to call ahead, give your name, and indicate the type of formula you are in need of.

The number to call is 313-670-0313. The MCHS Durfee Center is located at 2470 Collingwood in Detroit.