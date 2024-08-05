Babysitter facing charges after 2-year-old shoots self in Warren

(WXYZ) — A woman who was reportedly babysitting the 2-year-old when he accidentally shot himself in Warren on Saturday is now facing charges.

April Green, 42 years old, was arraigned Monday on the following charges:

· Firearm Safe Storage violation causing Serious Injury

· Child Abuse 2nd Degree

· 2 counts of Felony Firearm

Both the child abuse charge and firearm safe storage charge are 10-year felonies. The felony firearm charges are mandatory two-year felonies.

Green appeared emotional at her arraignment on Monday. Her attorney told the judge she's a social worker, has a master's degree from The University of Michigan and has never been in trouble in the past.

“I am sad and upset by this incident. Anytime that a child is injured is a tragedy. What is upsetting about this incident is that it was so preventable,” said Warren Police Commissioner Charles Rushton at a press conference later Monday afternoon. "Please start securing your firearms. Stop these preventable incidents from happening. I can tell you in my 27 years as a police officer, I have never been involved with a case where getting to your firearm 30 seconds earlier would have made a difference in the outcome of a case."

According to police, officers and the fire department were called to a home on Edgemont Ave. near Rosemarie Ave. Saturday around 6:06 p.m. on a report of a child shot.

Police say they found a 2.5-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

"I could smell the sulfur from the gun. I didn’t realize that’s what it was until I stepped outside and I saw the police cars and there was lots of police cars all over," said a tearful Darlene Kern who lives nearby. "I have two great grandchildren and they’re two and half and all I could think of was them when they told me it was a two and half year old boy that got shot. It’s just very traumatic for all of us in this neighborhood."

Kern says the incident was scary and disappointing.

"I’m not against guns but I don’t think we have enough people to really check people out, to make sure that they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing," said Kern. "I pray to God that it never happens again. I mean it’s going to happen but I hope to God that it never happens again in this neighborhood. It’s not fun, too close to home."

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials say the child has undergone surgery and is currently stable.

Police say Green was watching the 2.5 year-old and their 7-year-old sibling at the time. According to police, the gun was unsecured and stored under a pillow on the bed where the children were present.

Police say Green is a valid CPL holder and has been cooperative with the investigation.

“A child shot because of laziness … basic adult decisions to secure a firearm would have prevented this,” said Warren Police Sgt. Jim Twardesky on Saturday.

Despite her career and lack of criminal history, Judge Steve Bieda set a cash surety bond of $75,000 citing the seriousness of Green's charges. However, Bieda said the bond could potentially be reduced after being reviewed by a community correction board.

"He’s in all our prayers. I’ve got people praying for him at church in stuff, he’s just in an all of our prayers," Kern said of the toddler shot. "The family too, both sides. Everybody is in (our) prayers because it’s just a tragedy."

Green’s next court date is set for August 13. A preliminary hearing is set for August 24.