Backpacker dies after medical complications on Isle Royale National Park

A backpacker hiking through Isle Royale earlier this week died after suffering medical complications in a remote area of the park.

According to the National Park Service, the 37-year-old woman from Battle Creek was hiking near Lake LeSage on Monday afternoon when she experienced the sudden onset of medical complications.

Officials say she eventually became unable to walk, lost consciousness and stopped breathing.

CPR was provided but they were unable to resuscitate her.

Other backpackers in the area contacted Michigan State Police through a delayed 911 text, which was relayed to a National Park Service dispatch center.

Park rangers and EMTs located and stayed with the group on Monday night and early Tuesday, the crew of the Isle Royale staff responded to transport the party from the remote location.

"The Isle Royale community extends their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," the NPS said in a statement.