Backpacks no longer allowed at most Huron Valley schools

Students in the Huron Valley School District will not be able to carry backpacks this year, 7 Action News has confirmed.

The district has a new policy that will not allow backpacks in schools except for Lakeland and Milford high schools. The news was first reported by The Oakland Press.

According to the district, only students at Lakeland and Milford high schools will be allowed to bring backpacks to school, but they cannot bring them into classrooms.

The district superintendent said it has been something they discussed in the past, and it's not reactionary to the Oxford High School shooting last year.

Instead, we're told the policy is more about saving space in the classroom and the hallway to go along with school safety.

