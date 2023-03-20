Bailiff's team shot as they prepared to execute an eviction on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "It was totally unprovoked," said the 36th District Court bailiff, who was out on Lesure Street near Eaton Avenue with his team Monday morning preparing to carry out an eviction when someone opened fire on them.

Two people who were with the bailiff were shot. They were able to drive to the hospital where one man was treated for gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. Another man was treated for bullet fragments in his leg.

"I'm grateful my guys are OK," the bailiff told 7 Action News.

Detroit police are still investigating the shooting that took place just before 10 a.m., but sources said it doesn't appear that the shooting was tied to the eviction.

"All we heard were shots and we were pretty scared," said one woman, who lives nearby.

It happened as the bailiff and his team were waiting for a dumpster to be delivered so they could empty the house where they were serving the eviction.

Detroit police were able to locate and arrest a shooting suspect in the area of Eight Mile Road and Chapel Street.

Chief Judge William McConico released the following statement Monday.