Bailiff's team shot as they prepared to execute an eviction on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "It was totally unprovoked," said the 36th District Court bailiff, who was out on Lesure Street near Eaton Avenue with his team Monday morning preparing to carry out an eviction when someone opened fire on them.
Two people who were with the bailiff were shot. They were able to drive to the hospital where one man was treated for gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. Another man was treated for bullet fragments in his leg.
"I'm grateful my guys are OK," the bailiff told 7 Action News.
Detroit police are still investigating the shooting that took place just before 10 a.m., but sources said it doesn't appear that the shooting was tied to the eviction.
"All we heard were shots and we were pretty scared," said one woman, who lives nearby.
It happened as the bailiff and his team were waiting for a dumpster to be delivered so they could empty the house where they were serving the eviction.
Detroit police were able to locate and arrest a shooting suspect in the area of Eight Mile Road and Chapel Street.
Chief Judge William McConico released the following statement Monday.
“This afternoon, I was notified of an incident that occurred while a writ for eviction was being executed within the City. Two individuals working with one of the Court’s appointed Court Officers were shot while on site. It is my understanding that they are now receiving treatment for their injuries, and that an investigation is currently underway.
The Court offers its support to the individuals involved and their families, and I wish them both a speedy recovery. We await further information from the Detroit Police Department as they work to uncover the details in this matter.”