Ballot counting continues in Detroit with higher than expected turnout

Many races in Michigan are still too close to call as of Wednesday morning, and results are still coming in for some areas, including the City of Detroit.

Counting is continuing at Huntington Place, but it has been a smooth and uneventful night, as a truck pulled in carrying the last batch of ballots around 1 a.m.

Earlier in the day, a Detroit election official estimated the count would end around 4 a.m., so they are a little behind schedule, but it's nothing compared to what the city experienced in 2020.

If you remember, ballots were still being processed and counted until Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the non-partisan group called Detroit Votes said pre-processing played a big role in helping operations run smoothly.

"Voting by mail voting by satellite voting centers across the city and uses the 20 drop boxes. Those are relatively new options in Detroit and Detroiters are starting to embrace them and that's good," Matt Friedman said.

Another important thing to note, there appear to be no visible disrupters or bad actors, and that's despite former President Donald Trump sending a message to followers on his social media page Tuesday afternoon encouraging people to protest because of an error some voters in Detroit received on Tuesday morning.

