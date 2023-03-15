Bally Sports owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

(AP) — Diamond Sports Group, the largest owner of regional sports networks, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday.

The move came after it missed a $140 million interest payment last month.

Diamond owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner, including Bally Sports Detroit.

Those networks have the rights to 42 professional teams — 14 baseball, 16 NBA and 12 NHL.

The company said in a release Tuesday night that it expects to continue to operate during the bankruptcy process and that coverage of games should not be affected.