Bandit Tavern & Hideaway in Royal Oak abruptly closes after 8 months

Bandit Tavern & Hideaway in Downtown Royal Oak has closed after less than a year of being open.

In a post on Facebook at 4:29 p.m. Monday, the restaurant said they have officially closed their doors.

The restaurant opened inside the former Jolly Pumpkin location in November after its ownership group, Missing Restaurant Group, said Jolly Pumpkin was closing.

They offered southern-style cooking with a basement bar that in the winter turned into a National Lampoon's Christmas pop-up.

Mission Restaurant Group operates several other restaurants in metro Detroit, including Jolly Pumpkin, Grizzly Peak Brewing, Blue Tractor BBQ & Brewing, Avalon Cafe and more.