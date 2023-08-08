Watch Now
Barbie Truck Tour rolling through metro Detroit this weekend

Barbie
Barbie
Posted at 2:14 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 14:27:26-04

(WXYZ) — Barbie fans, get ready! The Barbie Truck Tour is rolling through the Detroit area this weekend.

The Barbie Dreamhouse truck features apparel, home goods and accessories “inspired by a day in life of Barbie in her Dreamhouse."

Merchandise in the truck ranges in price from $12 to $75.

Here are the two stops:

August 12: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Twelve Oaks Mall near the Food Court Entrance, 27500 Novi Rd, Novi

August 13: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fairlane Town Center near P.F. Chang’s, 18900 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

After hitting the Metro Detroit area, the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour will roll on to Cincinnati on August 19.

