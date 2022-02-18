Bardstown teams up with Founders for 10-year aged bourbon finished in KBS barrels

(WXYZ) — Michigan's Founders Brewing Co. has teamed up with Bardstown Bourbon Company for a special collaborative series.

The collaboration features a 10-year aged bourbon that is then finished in Founders Brewing KBS Stout Barrels.

KBS is a bourbon barrel-aged chocolate coffee stout that is often included among the best beers in the country.

According to Bardstown, the 10-year aged Tennessee bourbon is 84% corn, 8% rye and 8% malted barley. It was finished for 15 months in the KBS barrels.

Bardstown said the bourbon is "rich and complex" with tasting notes of cocoa, orange peel and roasted malt with dark chocolate, hazelnut and black cherry. It's 110 proof.

"The robust profile is a direct result of the care and coordination in shipping these flavorful barrels. The day they are emptied in Grand Rapids, they are filled with bourbon in Bardstown. The rich waves of chocolate malt from KBS carry through the entire aging process and balance beautifully with classic bourbon," Dan Callaway, the VP of Product Development and Master Blender at Bardstown, said.

The bourbon is available in limited quantities with a suggested retail price of $159.99. To find it near you, visit the product located at bardstownbourbon.com.