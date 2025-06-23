'Barefoot Contessa' Ina Garten set to speak at the Fisher Theatre next year; tickets go on sale this week

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ina Garten, aka the Barefoot Contessa, will be speaking at Detroit's Fisher Theatre this winter.

A Food Network icon, Garten has written 13 cookbooks and is stopping in Detroit as part of her series 'An On-Stage conversation with Ina Garten', with stops in Birmingham, Alabama, and Atlanta, Georgia before heading to the Motor City. She will be in Detroit on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

As part of the evening, Garten will discuss and elaborate on themes from her new memoir, 'Be Ready When The Luck Happens', which released in Fall of 2024. Garteen plans to touch on her difficult childhood, meeting her fiture husband and getting started in the food industry after answering an ad for a specialty food store.

Tickets for the evening go on sale this Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m. and start at $79. You can buy tickets at this link.