Barkside, Detroit's first-ever dog park & bar, will open this weekend

(WXYZ) — Get ready for Detroit's first dog park and bar. Barkside will open its doors on Saturday in Detroit's West Village on Kercheval St. and Van Dyke.

It's billed as the first spot in the Detroit area where unleashed dogs will be able to safely socialize while their guardians enjoy some drinks.

Barkside is membership-based and requires that all dogs be up-to-date on their vaccinations to enter.

It was founded by dog lovers David Oh and Cody Williams, and they said there will be a menu for dogs as well with different treats and even "dog beer."

The plan is for the bar to host special events including dog yoga, adoption events, puppy training, trivia, singles mingles and more.

There will be more than 3,000 square feet of indoor space and 7,000 square feet of the outdoor green space with seating for more than 100 guests and a place for dogs to play.

“We are both innately passionate about dogs,” Williams said. “Like many of us who love our dogs, we want to go out but often feel guilty leaving them at home. Visiting other dog bars around the country, we realized an urgent need for Barkside in Detroit. Not only are dog bars an exciting place for dogs to socialize, but it also allows like-minded people (animal lovers) a chance to gather and build a community. Our four-legged friends offer a great icebreaker to meet people and make new friends."

“Our team at Barkside has a wealth of experience in the hospitality business and truly cares for canines – we’re committed to creating bonds and fostering connections in the Detroit community,” Oh said.

Barkside Bar

Barkside Bar

Barkside Bar

Barkside Bar