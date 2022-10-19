Barricaded gunman situation in Detroit ends after nearly 11 hours

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The barricaded gunman situation on Plainview Avenue near Wadsworth Avenue in Detroit has ended after an hours-long standoff.

It started around 8 p.m. Tuesday, authorities had been outside of the Plainview Avenue home following calls of a domestic violence incident from inside the home.

Just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect surrendered peacefully to police.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they heard a gun go off, and then the suspect came in contact with officers.

They tazed him twice but the suspect was unaffected and went back into the home leading to the current barricade situation.

The suspect's girlfriend, who was also inside the home, was able to escape uninjured and approached officers when they arrived.

Police had ordered residents of nearby areas to shelter in place and anyone who doesn't live in the neighborhood is to avoid the area.