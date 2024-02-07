Person in custody following parental kidnapping, barricaded situation in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ann Arbor Police Department confirms a person is in custody following Wednesday morning's parental kidnapping and barricaded situation at Victory Inn in Ann Arbor.

Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched at approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday following reports of a parental kidnapping in the 9000 block of Julie Drive.

"Armed with guns, the father of the child and a second suspect forced their way into the residence, assaulted those in the home, and forcibly took the child," WCSO said.

UPDATE of parental kidnapping incident: A short time ago deputies were able to take the father into custody. The 2yo child was in the room and unharmed. The investigation is ongoing and we are still working to ID the second suspect. — Washtenaw Co Sheriff (@WSheriff) February 7, 2024

No further details are known at this time.