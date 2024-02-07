Watch Now
Person in custody following parental kidnapping, barricaded situation in Ann Arbor

Posted at 8:16 AM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 09:21:51-05

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ann Arbor Police Department confirms a person is in custody following Wednesday morning's parental kidnapping and barricaded situation at Victory Inn in Ann Arbor.

Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched at approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday following reports of a parental kidnapping in the 9000 block of Julie Drive.

"Armed with guns, the father of the child and a second suspect forced their way into the residence, assaulted those in the home, and forcibly took the child," WCSO said.

No further details are known at this time.

