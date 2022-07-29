BBB seeing increase in scams involving lotteries & sweepstakes in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Sweepstakes and lottery scams are nothing new, but sometimes, there's an influx in cases that prompts a warning. That's the situation right now in metro Detroit.

The Better Business Bureau wants you to know the scammers are out for your hard-earned cash or personal information.

Pap Papciak, from St. Clair Shores, was targeted twice. She recently got a call that said she won $50,000. But, the caller instructed her to go to the Post Office, buy a money order and pay the taxes first.

She said the scammers wanted her to send $1,000 right away. But Papciak had never entered a sweepstake, and she knows you don't pay money to get contest winnings.

"I called the Better Business Bureau because I didn't want anybody else getting this call and actually sending him money," she said.

This was not the first time she was targeted. Earlier this year, she opened her mail and found a check for nearly $5,000. It came with a letter stating she'd won $3,000, but she'd have to deposit the check, then send four separate $1,000 checks in order to receive her winnings.

Ashley Gibbard from the Better Business Bureau said they're getting a few calls reported every week about the scam. In some cases, the scammers are saying they're from the BBB or using the name of a local law enforcement agency to make the scheme seem more believable.

"Where are you seeing this scam pop up the most right now in Michigan?" I asked.

“Metro Detroit, definitely. Wayne County, Oakland County, Macomb County," she said.

Here are some reminders:

