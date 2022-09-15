BBB warns of predatory loan companies and debt collection scammers

(WXYZ) — If you've been receiving annoying phone calls about debut you know you do not owe, you're not alone. Thousands of people have complained about these debt collection scammers to the Better Business Bureau.

On top of that, more than 100,000 people have lodged complaints with the BBB about debt collection companies, real businesses that offer consumers loans which advocates call a "debt trap."

Christopher Nettleman of Dearborn Heights is sick of fake debt collectors.

"I started getting harassing phone calls last year, claiming to be from BHA Services stating that I owed $900 on a debt from 2008," he said.

He double-checked with his credit union directly and confirmed he did not owe anything, but the calls and texts continued.

He reported it to the BBB's scam tracker. Between 2019 and 2021, the scam tracker received more than 7,800 reports about loan and debt collection scams with losses of $4.1 million.

"If you don't think you owe anything and somebody calls you and tells you you do, hang up," Melanie Duquesnel, the president and CEO of the local BBB agency.

She said they found scammers posing as payday loan companies or debt collectors arm themselves with stolen financial information to convince customers to pay up, often using tough-to-trace sources like gift cards, payment apps and money orders.

"They really tried to scare the bejesus out of you. They really do. They, they use the tactic of if you don't do this, you're going to go to jail," Duquesnel said.

The BBB also found some payday loan companies, operating legally in 32 states including Michigan, are charging triple-digit interest rates because laws to curb predatory lending were rolled back in recent years.

"They state on their website that they can go from about 300% to nearly 700% interest rates," she said.

A BBB study found many payday loan companies offer interest rates calculated weekly or biweekly rather than annually, target people in need of cash, trap borrowers with stacking fees, triple-digit annual interest rates and short-term repayment schedules.

From 2019 to 2021, the BBB received more than 117,000 complaints against legal loan and debt collection companies with more than $118 million disputed.

If you're considering a short-term payday loan, read the terms and conditions carefully before signing any paperwork.

If someone calls you claiming you are overdue on a debt that's 10-15 years old, just hang up. Contact your creditors if you are now sure how much you owe.

Finally, never pay a debt through a payment app like Venmo or with a git card.