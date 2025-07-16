'Be a parent.' Detroit mom concerned after video shows kid hop out of car, steal chair off porch

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit homeowner is expressing concern after surveillance video captured a young child stealing a lawn chair from her porch, apparently with adult assistance from someone in a getaway car.

Kierra Jackson, who lives in the area of Pennington and Curtis on Detroit's west side, was shocked when she reviewed her home surveillance footage Tuesday, showing a child taking her chair in broad daylight while someone waited in a car.

"I'm really just thinking like, he's a kid. He has no clue or dealings with what's going on," Jackson said.

What disturbs Jackson most is that an adult appears to have facilitated the theft.

"Your parent pulled up to the house, held the door open for you to get the chair and get back in so nobody would catch you. It's literally like, it's embarrassing," Jackson said.

As a mother of a 4-year-old boy herself, Jackson is more concerned about the example being set, than the loss of the inexpensive chair.

"And I'm not upset about it because it's just a chair. Like you can literally get a chair from anywhere, but the fact of the matter is that it's still our property and just imagine if we were like one of these crazy neighbors and came out and acted a fool on a child," Jackson said.

Neighbors expressed surprise at the incident, neighbors that love to enjoy time outside on their own lawn chairs and porches. "That is crazy!" said James Grace, who lives in the area.

“It’s wrong," he added.

Jackson has decided not to file a police report, but hopes the incident serves as a learning opportunity for children in the neighborhood. For now, she says she and her son will sit directly on their porch rather than replacing the stolen chair.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.