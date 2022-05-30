Beach Club Detroit residents enter day 4 without power

(WXYZ) — Residents living at the Beach Club Detroit are entering day 4 without power.

With rising mercury levels, many folks say the heat is making their living conditions not only unbearable but costly.

"I feel a rageful anger from the tips of my toes to the top of my head," Beach Club Detroit resident Jim Chamberlin said.

Jim and his wife Amy moved in four weeks ago, and what was meant to be a beautiful start quickly turned into a dangerous situation.

"'I'm a diabetic I can't keep my insulin cold," Jim said.

Another resident, Timonthy, says over the last 10 years the problems have been on and off.

"As time goes on it's getting more frequent and it's getting more frustrating," Timonthy said.

The owner of Beach Club Detroit, Kathy Makino says DTE informed her yesterday that it was an equipment failure on her end that needs to be fixed.

She has less than two weeks to get the problem fixed.

If the problem is not resolved in 10 days, then the city will issues tickets daily.

"I mean, I am sorry. I feel terrible," Kathy said.

With the situation boiling, tenants are now demanding probated rent and money for damages.

In response, the President of the management company brought food and drinks for a cookout and generators so people can charge their electronics.