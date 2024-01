DETROIT (WXYZ) — Downtown Detroit’s Beacon Park is lit up in Honolulu blue to celebrate the Detroit Lions first playoff appearance Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

“In anticipation of the big game tonight, Beacon Park has turned its lights blue to show its support for the Lions!,” Beacon Park officials said Sunday.

Beacon Park

The Detroit Lions are set to host the Rams at Ford Field, Sunday, January 15 at 8 p.m. for Sunday Night Football on NBC.