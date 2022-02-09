Watch
News

Beaumont frontline workers help announce Oscar nominees

Posted at 2:25 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 14:25:09-05

(WXYZ) — Beaumont Health workers helped with the announcement of the 2022 Oscar nominees live on Good Morning America Tuesday morning.

Beaumont said Beaumont Hospital, Troy Physician Assistant Chantia Harden of Macomb announced the nominees for best original score during the broadcast.

She was joined by 10 other Beaumont frontline workers.

Watch the clip at 3:34 here:

The nominees for best original score are:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website