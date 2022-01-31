Beaumont Health-Spectrum Health merger becomes official Tuesday

(WXYZ) — The merger between Beaumont Health in southeast Michigan and Spectrum Health in West Michigan will become official on Tuesday.

According to both companies, the new health system will temporarily be known as BHSH, and they have provided regulatory agencies will all requested information, which will lead to the launch of the new health system.

Tina Freese Decker will serve as president and CEO of the new combined health system. She currently leads Spectrum Health.

John Fox, the current president of Beaumont Health, will leave his role on Feb. 4.

In June 2021, both organizations announced plans to merge and create a new health system.

Spectrum has 14 hospitals throughout West Michigan and Beaumont has eight hospitals throughout metro Detroit.

In 2014, Beaumont merged with Oakwood Hospital and Botsford Hospital for $3.8 billion.

“We are grateful for all of our physicians, nurses and team members. Their compassion, expertise and dedication have saved many lives during this pandemic,” Decker said in a statement. “As we launch our new health system, we have a bold goal to transform health and are thrilled to unite our two great organizations."

According to BHSH, patients and health plan members are encouraged to access care in the same ways that they currently do. They said all patients will continue to have access to their same sites of care, physicians, health providers and more.

Below is a list of the board of directors for the new BHSH System, which consists of seven members from Beaumont and seven from Spectrum. An additional board member will be named later this year.

· Christopher Carpenter, MD

· Mark Davidoff

· Doug DeVos

· Julie Fream, Chair

· Tina Freese Decker, President & CEO

· Marija Grahovac, MD

· Ronald Hall

· Angel Hernandez, MD

· Philomena Mantella, PhD

· Timothy O’Brien

· William Payne

· Robert Roth

· Thomas Saeli

· Michael Todman

· Sean Welsh, Vice Chair

The new BHSH System leadership team includes:

· Chief Digital and Information Officer – Jason Joseph

· Chief Financial Officer – Matthew Cox

· Chief Inclusion, Equity, Diversity and Social Impact Officer – Open

· Chief Integration Officer – Pamela Ries

· Chief Integrity and Risk Officer – Open

· Chief Legal Officer – David Leonard

· Chief Marketing and Consumer Experience Officer – Jeremy Harper

· Chief People Officer – Open

· Chief Strategy Officer – Open

· President, BHSH Beaumont Health – Open; Interim – Nancy Susick, RN

· President, BHSH Spectrum Health Lakeland, and Strategic Advisor, BHSH System – Loren Hamel, MD

· President, BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan – Darryl Elmouchi, MD

· President, Priority Health – Praveen Thadani

