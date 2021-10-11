Beaumont offering $10,000 sign-on bonuses to full-time registered nurse new hires

(WXYZ & ASSOCIATED PRESS) — Beaumont Health is offering sign-on bonuses of $10,000 to regular full-time Registered Nurse new hires, according to a listing on the health system’s career page.

In September, health officials said they had to temporarily close about 180 Beaumont beds due to a staffing shortage.

They noted that they were aggressively trying to recruit team members. According to Beaumont's website, there are other varying sign-on bonuses offered for various positions within the health system.

Beaumont is requiring all of its employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 18 with limited exceptions for religious or medical reasons.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a nurse staffing crisis that is forcing many U.S. hospitals to pay top dollar to get the help they need to handle the crush of patients.

The problem, health leaders say, is twofold: Nurses are quitting or retiring, exhausted or demoralized by the crisis. And many are leaving for lucrative temporary jobs with traveling-nurse agencies that can pay $5,000 or more a week.

To check out Beaumont careers with sign-on bonuses, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.