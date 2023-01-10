Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.

The new round of closures includes several stores in Michigan, including some in metro Detroit.

The new closure released today are:

3645 Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor

8467 W. Grand River in Brighton

5845 W. Saginaw Highway in Lansing

6540 Harvey Street in Muskegon

The closures add to the stores that were closed in 2022. These locations were: