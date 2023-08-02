Bedrock hosting free grand opening celebration at Book Tower on Wednesday

Bedrock is inviting the metro Detroit community to commemorate the grand reopening of the Book Tower in Downtown Detroit.

The "Celebration in the City" will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the renovated Book Tower.

Photo gallery: Before and after photos of $300+M renovation of historic Book Tower

It will include a performance from Grammy-winning artist Miguel, plus performances by DJ Sky Jetta and the award-winning Detroit Youth Choir.

There will also be a pop-up artisan market, free food from several local food trucks, a historical exhibition and interactive installation, photo opportunities and more.

People can register in advance on the Eventbrite website, but a ticket does not guarantee entree. Admittance is subject to capacity restrictions and people are welcomed on a first-come-first-serve basis.

In May, Bedrock showed off the 7-year, $300+ million renovation of the historic tower.

According to Bedrock, the Detroit property’s 500,000 square feet and 38 floors have been transformed into 229 residential units, ROOST Apartment Hotel accommodations and 52,000 square feet of retail spaces.

Last week, they also announced five new restaurants set to open inside the skyscraper this year.

The organization said two of the restaurants – Le Suprême and Bar Rotunda – will open this summer taking Detroiters to Paris with French-style food.

Le Suprême will serve all-day French fare in a dining room and bar with Parisian specialties, fresh pastries, breads, desserts and over 300 wines.

Bar Rotunda will be an all-day cafe and wine bar with coffees, pastries, small plates, wine and cocktails near The Rotunda and the Book Tower's marble atrium.

Then, in the fall of 2023, three more restaurants will open.

Hiroki-San will offer izakaya and omakase-style dining on the lower level, Sakazuka will be a casual sake and sando pub with Japanese drinks, and Kamper's will be a 14th-floor rooftop par with beautiful views of Downtown Detroit.