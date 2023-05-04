Bedrock's Monroe Street Midway returning to Downtown Detroit this summer

Bedrock announced that the Monroe Street Midway will return to Downtown Detroit this spring and summer with family-friendly outdoor activities and entertainment.

This will be the final season of the summer midway as Bedrock unveiled updated plans for its Monroe Block project earlier this year.

Inside the Midway, people will find a roller rink, a sports zone, playground-style activations, mini golf, live events, food and drinks and beautiful, original artwork.

“The Monroe Street Midway provides Detroiters of all ages with accessible and ‘uniquely Detroit’ entertainment options, while spotlighting local entrepreneurs and Detroit artists,” said Ivy Greaner, Bedrock’s Chief Operating Officer. “The Midway has welcomed more than 240,000 guests and helped generate substantial support for local businesses. It continues to surpass our expectations and has become a special place to create long-lasting memories.”

The Midway will open on Thursday, May 18 and will operate Thursday through Sunday, weather permitting, through Labor Dday weekend.

It's free for everyone,and roller skating is $13 per person and includes skate rental

Details of each activation are below.



: Operated in collaboration with RollerCade, Detroit’s oldest continuously open, black-owned roller rink. Guests can book their tickets in advance at RolloutDet.com. Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone : Two half-court basketball courts and one full-court, multi-use sports area for basketball and pickleball are free to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis, made possible by the Rocket Community Fund.

: New this year, the Midway will have a series of LED swings and seesaws for everyone to enjoy. Mini Golf : Play some putt-putt on an enhanced 9-hole mini golf course. Mini golf is free to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis.

See artwork by renowned Detroit artists including Sheefy McFly, Olivia Guterson, Tony Whlgn, India Solomon, David Rubello and Marlo Broughton featured throughout the Midway. Live Programming and Events: Don’t miss Fitness Fridays, Silent Disco Saturdays, Dino Sundays, as well as musical performances by local DJs and more.

“RollerCade is thrilled for the city to see the all-new Midway for this summer. Everyone has put in work to elevate the entire Midway experience. As amazing as our past summers have been for downtown Detroit and RollerCade alike, we believe this summer is going to be the biggest and best one yet,” said Kyle Black, owner of RollerCade.