Belle Isle Aquarium open this week while people are off work & school

The Belle Isle Aquarium is opening for special hours to end the 2023 year for people to visit while they're off of work or home from school.

According to the Belle Isle Conservancy, the historic aquarium will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day from Wednesday, Dec. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 30.

The aquarium was recently voted the most beautiful aquarium in the U.S. by Aquarium Store Depot.

It's home to a unique collection of fish, including the only known collection of all seven species of gar in North America.

Guests can also participate in Fish Tales, an engaging storytime experience highlighting the world of nature in wintertime. Stories will be held every 30 minutes between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

“The Belle Isle Aquarium is truly a community resource in our own backyard,” said Maud Lyon, interim president of the Belle Isle Conservancy. “We encourage everyone to spend a day on this beautiful island within the city of Detroit. It’s the perfect activity to families to enjoy together – keeping children engaged during the holiday break while bringing out the childlike wonder in adults.”

Admission is free with a suggested $5 per person donation.