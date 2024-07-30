Belle Isle Aquarium to open on Thursdays in August after donation from Comerica Bank

The Belle Isle Aquarium will be extending its hours through August thanks to a contribution from Comerica Bank.

According to the Belle Isle Conservancy, the aquarium will now be open every Thursday in August. Previously, the aquarium was only open Friday through Sunday.

VIDEO: See inside the historic Belle Isle Aquarium below

Belle Isle Aquarium

“We’re grateful for this support from Comerica Bank and excited to provide families an extra day of enjoyment and learning before the summer is over,” Belle Isle Conservancy Chief Executive Officer Meagan Elliott said in a statement. “And for those who have never been to the Belle Isle Aquarium, now is your chance to come see why it was recently ranked the most beautiful aquarium in America!”

Comerica is also hosting a cleanup on Belle Isle for its team of volunteers on Saturday, Aug. 10.

“Comerica and the Belle Isle Aquarium have long served Detroit, and as we approach our own historic 175th anniversary we felt it fitting to support another notable institution that has given back so much to the city,” Comerica Bank Michigan market President Steve Davis said in a statement. “It’s crucial we uphold and preserve our natural surroundings and historical landmarks, ensuring our city thrives and that future generations can enjoy the park’s distinctive environment.”

The historic aquarium will now be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until Aug. 29. No tickets are required by a $5 donation is encouraged.