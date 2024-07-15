Belle Isle Beach closes due to high E. coli levels

Belle Isle Beach is closed due to high E. coli levels, according to the Belle Isle Conservancy.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources manages Belle Isle.

According to results from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, the latest samples showed Belle Isle had a daily mean of 920.67 E. coli per 100 mL.

Water quality standards have to have E. coli levels no more than 130 per 100mL. Each sampling event must consist of three or more samples.

Last year, the beach on Belle Isle was closed for several days, but we still saw hundreds of people at the beach and dozens in the water.

