Belle Isle Beach reopens after days-long closure due to high E. coli levels

Belle Isle Beach is back open in time for the weekend after being closed for several days due to high E. coli levels.

According to the latest information from the Michigan Department of Great Lakes and Energy, the beach is back open after sample results found E. coli levels under the limit.

“It’s generally attributed to runoff but again, without running samples that are DNA based, I couldn’t say exactly what happened," MDNR urban district supervisor Tom Bissett said to 7 News Detroit on Monday. "Last week when we took the samples, you remember the weather that came from the hurricane, so this may have been something that contributed to it.”

According to EGLE data, the daily mean for samples taken was 65.4836

