Belleville student taken into custody after firearm found at school

Posted at 6:37 PM, Mar 07, 2022
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Belleville High School student was taken to a youth home after a firearm was found at school Monday, officials said.

The indent happened around 8 a.m.

Officials said school administrators told a school resource officer that a student in the restroom saw another student possibly drop a firearm on the floor of a nearby stall.

Police and school officials said a gun was found and a 15-year-old student was taken to the Wayne County Youth Home.

After interviewing the student, investigators said the student did not have any issues with other students or faculty and at no intent of causing harm.

