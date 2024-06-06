Belleville woman dies in overnight crash in Canton

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — One woman is dead and another man was hospitalized after an overnight crash in Canton.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. this morning, in the area of Michigan Avenue and S Lilley Road.

Investigators with the Canton Police Department tells us that the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu, a 32-year-old Bellevile woman, was traveling west on Michigan Avenue when her vehicle was struck head on by a driver in a GMC Acadia.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other driver, a 37-year-old Ypsilanti man, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Canton Police are investigating the incident, as officials believe that alcohol was a factor in this crash.