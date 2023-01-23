Watch Now
News

Bell's Oberon will be released on March 20 with annual Oberon Day celebration

Bell's Oberon photo
Bell's Brewery
Bell's Oberon photo
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 12:13:43-05

(WXYZ) — If you're tired of the winter and need a break with some sunshine, Bell's Brewery announced the annual Oberon Day will take place Monday, March 20.

The release of the popular summertime wheat ale will happen that day as well across Michigan with midnight tappings.

Fans who want to go to Bell's Brewery will be treated to Oberon-themed food, games and live entertainment at the Eccentric Café.

This year's theme is Camp Oberon, and the celebration will have a fee for entry, and you must be 21 and older to attend.

Last year, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring an official statewide "Oberon Day" to celebrate the seasonal launch.

In 2021, Bell's said the more than 14 million pints of Oberon were purchased in Michigan alone.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website