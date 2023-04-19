Bell's using 'Laker for the Lakes' beer to help protect Great Lakes

Bell's Brewery announced its newest beer, Lager for the Lakes, will celebrate the Great Lakes and help take action to protect the waters.

According to Bell's, the brewery will support Alliance for the Great Lakes, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works to protect the clean and natural waters of the Great Lakes.

Lager for the Lakes is a crisp, refreshing American lager and is 4.8% ABV, and is a change from the previous beer which was known as Lager of the Lakes, which was a Bohemian Pilsner beer.

The name change, Bell's said, is to get people inspired about protecting the Great Lakes.

According to the brewery, Bell's will contribute $25,000 to Alliance for the Great Lakes, and drinkers can scan a QR code on every can to join in on Bell's' commitment to the Great Lakes.

People can also participate in the Alliance's adopt-a-beach program where people work to prevent plastic waste from polluting the Great Lakes.

Bell's and the Alliance will host two clean-up events this summer, with details expected at a later date.

“For the name, we added exactly one letter. But behind that small change is an entirely new beer we think will fill our summertime memories for years to come – as well as a far deeper story around protecting the lakes that give us so much,” said Carrie Yunker, Executive Vice President at Bell’s Brewery. “Bell’s has made major investments in clean water initiatives for years, but we still face big threats to human health, millions of jobs, and future generations ’ ability to enjoy these vital resources. So consider this our highly drinkable invitation to Bell’s fans: Join us in taking action to protect the Great Lakes at the heart of this great place we call home!"

The beer is available on draft and in 12-pack cans throughout the Midwest.