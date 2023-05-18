Beloved Dearborn Heights principal reinstated by board, superintendent suspended

There has been a change-up involving Dearborn Heights schools. The district's superintendent is now on paid leave, and a high school principal has been reinstated.

The principal at Annapolis High School was previously placed on paid administrative leave with just weeks left in the school year.

The switch came at the end of a heated board meeting on Wednesday night where parents and staff voiced frustration over the handling of a recent investigation.

Thre were two votes held on Wednesday night. The first to reinstate Principal Aaron Mollett, passed with a majority vote and was met with applause.

Mollett was on leave, but it's not clear why he was placed on leave by the district. Parents and students protested that decision and called for more transparency. Based on the response Wednesday night, many are feeling a victory.

"My daughter literally said today, 'I wish I could see Mr. Mollett,-I just want to hug him,'" one parent told us.

Mollett was placed on leave on May 4, and the district said it was conducting an investigation but wasn't at liberty to share details. The move sparked outrage among parents, teachers and students.

"Why did we put Aaron Mollett on leave when staff and students need him the most? Why did it take four days to communicate anything to the staff and community about Aaron Mollett's absence?" one teacher asked.

The vote passed with four members voting to reinstate and two members abstaining.

Then, another motion was put on the table, to place Superintendent Dr. Tyrone Weeks on leave. That vote carried, too.

Board members said this will give them time to look into three Title IX complaints and one civil rights complaint against Weeks.

It was a heated board meeting with plenty of emotions and interruptions. For students like Molly Hudson, success means the return of a beloved principal.

"He demonstrates attributes of not just a good administrator, but a great one. The constant check-up, the laughs we shared with him, the deep care he has for not only us but our families," she said.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the details here, and the district is still being vauge about Mollett's absence.