Beloved Jim's Butcher Shop in Flat Rock closing after 51 years

(WXYZ) — Jim's Butcher Shop, a beloved store in Flat Rock, said in a post on Facebook that it is closing at the end of the year.

"To all of our loyal customers, the time has come to say goodbye. It has been the privilege of lifetime to serve this community for 51 years!!! It has been a hell of a ride, and though there is a lot of emotion involved it is time," the post read. "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for every hard earned dollar you spent, every kind word, every shared post. We wouldn’t have been here this long without all of you!"

Jim's Butcher Shop on Telegraph near West Huron River Drive has been serving fresh meats to the Flat Rock and Downriver areas since 1974. But in 2018, the family business faced closure due to economic challenges.

"It was right after Meijer had opened, and we just experienced a lot of decline in business. My dad and all of us did everything we could to keep the doors open but it was just not going to happen," said Stacy Latimer, manager at Jim's Butcher Shop.

The shop's fate changed when a regular customer wrote a letter about saving the business. After the letter made its way to social media, including the Downriver and Friends group, community support poured in.

