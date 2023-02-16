Berkey Hall professor recounts moment gunman opened fire in classroom; what he wants to see happen now

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — "He just showed up and started shooting and shooting and shooting and shooting," recalled Michigan State University professor Marco Diaz-Munoz.

Just under 72 hours after witnessing the worst, Diaz-Munoz still remembers the vivid details of that tragic day.

"It was like a movie happening... like a horror movie and then it becomes more real as I see the blood and there was so much blood all over the floor. I have never smelled the scent of blood and it was everywhere," Diaz-Munoz said.

As he and his students sat in a classroom in Berkey Hall they had no idea a gunman would barge in and change the course of their lives.

"This person showed up at the far end of my classroom covered up completely so you couldn’t see who the person was which made it even more ominous... more like not human," he said.

The professor says the gunman let off three shots before he opened fire on his students... killing Arielle Anderson and Alex Verner and injuring multiple others.

It’s a horror story he’s now retelling in hopes of making change.

"This evil that happened there wasn’t just the evil of that man killing people. It’s also the evil of not doing anything when you have the power to change it in congress. And, if anything, I want to shame Congress into doing something about it," he said.

Diaz Munoz says there need to be background checks, proper funding for mental health, and assault rifles should be banned because he says no other families should have to endure this.

"Students are people... I’m their mentor. They’re my students... in many ways, they are kinda like my kids. And I want to see them thrive," Diaz-Munoz said.

