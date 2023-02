(WXYZ) — In a press conference, Michigan State University's interim president announced that Berkey Hall will be closed through the rest of the semester.

Berkey is one of the two locations where MSU students were killed by a gunman Monday night.

The MSU Union building, the second location where a student was killed, is currently under evaluation.

As of Thursday, MSU is resuming standard operations, but classes will remain suspended through Sunday.

Standard operations mean offices remain open.