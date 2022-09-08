Watch Now
News

Bernard Shaw, CNN's 1st chief anchor, dies at 82

Obit - Bernard Shaw
Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - CNN anchor Bernard Shaw poses in his office at CNN's Washington bureau on Feb. 15, 2001. Shaw, who was CNN's original chief anchor when the network started in 1980, died of pneumonia in Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, according to Tom Johnson, the network's former chief executive. Shaw was 82. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Obit - Bernard Shaw
Obit - Bernard Shaw
Obit - Bernard Shaw
Posted at 11:16 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 11:16:45-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Bernard Shaw, CNN's chief anchor for two decades and a pioneering Black broadcast journalist best remembered for calmly reporting the beginning of the Gulf War in 1991 as missiles flew around him in Baghdad, has died. He was 82.

He died of pneumonia on Wednesday at a hospital in Washington, according to Tom Johnson, former CNN chief executive.

Shaw was at CNN for 20 years and was known for remaining cool under pressure.

His striking on-the-scene work in Baghdad, with correspondents Peter Arnett and John Holliman, was crucial in establishing CNN when it was the only cable news network and broadcast outlets at ABC, CBS and NBC dominated television news.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website