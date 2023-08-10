Bernie Sanders, UAW holding fair contract discussion with autoworkers Thursday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain and workers with the Big Three automakers for a discussion as contract negations continue.

The group is speaking Thursday at 7:30 p.m. to talk about economic justice and a fair contract.

The “Fight Back Against Corporate Greed” discussion can be livestreamed on WXYZ.com and on the UAW’s Facebook page.