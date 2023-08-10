Bernie Sanders, UAW holding fair contract discussion with autoworkers Thursday
Paul Sancya/AP
A United Auto Workers member holds a sign outside the General Motors Factory Zero plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The 2023 labor negotiations will include what the future looks like for electric vehicle workers and for traditional autoworkers producing internal combustion engine vehicles. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 4:14 PM, Aug 10, 2023
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain and workers with the Big Three automakers for a discussion as contract negations continue.
The group is speaking Thursday at 7:30 p.m. to talk about economic justice and a fair contract.
The “Fight Back Against Corporate Greed” discussion can be livestreamed on WXYZ.com and on the UAW’s Facebook page.
