Best southeast Michigan roads to see the fall colors in 2021

Posted at 6:22 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 06:22:20-04

DETROIT — Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year to hit Michigan roads and see the leaves changing colors. Luckily, you don’t have to go far.

Each year, the County Road Association of Michigan compiles a list of the best roads throughout the state to see the fall colors. They turn to local road commissions to help with the list, so these roads are selected by the men and women who work them each day.

“We ask around internally the people who maintain the roads, or most familiar with them, offer up suggestions and many of us also just drive many these roads on a regular basis we know where the big tree canopies are the more scenic vistas, the lake views with trees surrounding,” said Senior Communications Manager for the Road Commission of Oakland County, Craig Bryson.

Here is a list of the local roads to explore:

Macomb County

  • 24 Mile Road between Van Dyke Freeway and Shelby Road
  • M-53 between 28 Mile Road and 32 Mile Road
  • Tillson Street between Sisson Street and South Main Street
  • Lakeshore Drive between 8 Mile Road and Marter Road

Oakland County

  • Lahser Road south of Square Lake Road to just north of Maple Road
  • Franklin Road
  • Orion Road between Rochester and Lake Orion

Washtenaw County

  • Huron River Drive between Mast Road and US-23
  • North Territorial Road between US-23 and M-52

For a full this of Michigan roads to explore this fall, click here.

