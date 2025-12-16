Bev's Bagels expanding Detroit location & adding Ann Arbor spot in 2026

(WXYZ) — Seven months after opening in Detroit's Core City neighborhood, Bev's Bagels announced it is expanding its location and opening a new spot in Ann Arbor.

Founder and chef Max Sussman announced the expansion on Tuesday morning, set to open in 2026.

Located at the intersection of Grand River Ave. and Warren, Bev's will expand into the next bay in its current building, which will nearly double its footprint.

That expansion will bring additional seating and gathering space, a specialty breads program, an expanded pastry program and fun experiments.

“Expanding in Detroit will let us serve our customers faster and better, and will help build Bev’s into a true third space for the neighborhood, where people can come and just hang out and enjoy some good food in a more comfortable space,” Sussman said in a statement.

He also expects the larger space to bring an opportunity for more collaborations, like an expansion of the "Bagels with Buds" chef series, where other chefs in metro Detroit work with Bev's on specialty bagels.

In Ann Arbor, Bev's is expected to open in the late summer or early fall of 2026 at 115 E. Liberty St. in Downtown Ann Arbor.

Sussman said he first learned to cook in Ann Arbor and also started Bev's as a pop-up in the city.

"Ann Arbor iswhere everything began for me, so there’s a real sense of coming full circle. I’m incredibly excited to have a proper oven right in downtown Ann Arbor, surrounded by great neighbors and so much to plug into," he said in a statement.

According to Sussman, the Ann Arbor location will be similar to the "bagel diner" feel of Detroit's location.