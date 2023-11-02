Watch Now
News

Beyond Meat cuts non-production workforce by 19% with demand for plant-based meat weak

Beyond Meat Results
Richard Drew/AP
FILE - Packages of Beyond Meat's Beyond Burgers and Beyond Sausage, are shown in this photo, in New York, on April 29, 2021. The company's COO, Doug Ramsey, was charged with felony battery after an argument following a college football game in Arkansas, where he was accused of biting a man’s nose. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Beyond Meat Results
Posted at 2023-11-02T10:06:56-0400
and last updated 2023-11-02 10:06:56-04

Beyond Meat is cutting 19% of its non-production workforce after a weaker-than-expected third quarter.

The plant-based meat company said Thursday that the reduction of approximately 65 employees is part of a broader corporate review.

The company is also considering exiting some product lines, changing pricing, shifting its manufacturing and restructuring its Chinese operations.

Beyond Meat President and CEO Ethan Brown said the company had anticipated a return to sales growth in the July-September period that didn't happen.

The company plans to release its third quarter earnings next week, but said revenue is expected to be down 8.5% for the quarter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning