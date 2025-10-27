Bicyclist killed after being hit by SUV in Highland Township

HIGHLAND TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A Highland Township resident is dead after being hit by the driver of an SUV while riding his bike on Sunday night, the Oakland County Sheriff tells us.

Authorities say that Todd Luark, 53, was heading south on a bike on South Milford Road near Rowe Road just before 7:30 p.m. when he got struck by the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading in the same direction.

First responders found the man unconscious and lying in the driveway of a nearby home. Paramedics with the Highland Township Fire Department were unable to revive Luark, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that the driver of a Jeep — a 45-year-old man from Farmington Hills who was not injured in the crash — crossed over the solid white line at the edge of the roadway and hit the bicyclist.