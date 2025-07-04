Bicyclist killed in Pontiac hit-and-run, police searching for driver

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver who fled the scene after striking and killing a bicyclist in Pontiac.

We're told the crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Baldwin Avenue and Rundell Avenue.

Authorities say that a 31-year-old Pontiac man was riding his bike north on Baldwin when he was hit by the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, who drove away without checking on the bicyclist. That bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police told us a witness followed the Grand Cherokee down a side street and saw the vehicle's driver and lone passenger get out of the car and flee into a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

The Grand Cherokee has since been impounded, with investigators saying that speed likely plays a factor in the crash.

“We are seeking the public’s help to locate and identify the individual involved in this hit-and-run fatal crash,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Obviously, basic humanity was not exhibited by leaving an individual to die in the street. We are seeking anyone with information that could help bring this individual to justice.”

This is the second fatal hit-and-run crash to happen in Pontiac this year, with the first happening in May. In that incident, three people were hit, with one man getting killed and two woman getting hospitalized.

Man dead, two woman hospitalized after Pontiac fatal hit-and-run

Anyone with information about the driver or passenger from last night's crash is asked to called Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.