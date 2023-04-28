Watch Now
Biden awards football trophy to Air Force Academy


Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun&nbsp;smiles as President Joe Biden speaks during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's trophy to the Air Force Academy in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 3:22 PM, Apr 28, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden awarded the commander-in-chief trophy to the Air Force Academy for winning football games against its rival U.S. service academies.

Air Force beat both the Military Academy and the Naval Academy during last year's collegiate football season, compiling an overall record of 10-3.

It also beat Baylor University 30-15 in the Armed Forces Bowl, which Biden said was the coldest bowl game in history at 11 degrees.

Biden says, "You can't talk about the service academies without talking about duty, teamwork, service and excellence. That's all about you."

