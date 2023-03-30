Watch Now
Biden calls to revive bank regulations that Trump weakened

Andrew Harnik/AP
Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business Network guest anchor Jon Hilsenrath in the Fox Washington bureau, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Washington. The interview will air this Friday at 9:30PM/ET on FOX Business Network’s WSJ at Large with Gerry Baker. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 2:16 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 14:16:53-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Weeks after the failure of two banks, President Joe Biden is calling for independent regulatory agencies to impose tighter rules on the financial system.

In a fact sheet, Biden says regulators can act under current law without additional steps taken by Congress.

The recommended changes outlined by the White House try to put clear blame on the Trump administration for weakening supervision of regional banks, saying Biden's predecessor "weakened many important common-sense requirements and supervision."

Once banks hold assets of more than $100 billion, the administration is asking them to hold more capital to absorb losses and face enhanced stress testing to ensure they could withstand a possible crisis.

