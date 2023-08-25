Watch Now
Biden, Harris will meet with the King family on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington

60 years later: The March on Washington
60 years later: The March on Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will observe Monday's 60th anniversary of the March on Washington by meeting with organizers of the 1963 gathering and relatives of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The White House says all of King's children have been invited.

The Oval Office meeting will be held 60 years after President John F. Kennedy and King met at the White House on the morning of the march.

Biden also will speak at a White House reception commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

The nonpartisan organization was created at Kennedy's request to help advocate for racial justice.

