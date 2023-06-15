Watch Now
Biden hosts Live Nation, SeatGeek and Airbnb execs to showcase push to end hidden 'junk fees'

Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, June 15, 2023, to highlight his administration's push to end so-called junk fees that surprise customers. Lael Brainard, Assistant to the President and Director of the National Economic Council, right, and Tobi Parks, CEO xBk, left, listen. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 15:43:19-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has highlighted progress in chipping away at so-called junk fees as a "win for consumers" while meeting at the White House with executives from Live Nation, Airbnb and other companies that have taken steps to embrace more transparent pricing.

Biden prioritized the effort to combat surprise or undisclosed fees in his State of the Union address and has called for legislation, regulation and private sector action to end them.

At Thursday's event, the president highlighted actions by companies that have eliminated or plan to eliminate those surprise fees. The consumer advocacy push is part of Biden's pitch to voters ahead of his 2024 reelection bid.

