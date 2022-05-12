Biden marks 1M U.S. COVID deaths

WASHINGTON (AP MODIFIED) — President Joe Biden will appeal for a renewed international commitment to attacking COVID-19 as the second global pandemic summit opens.

The virtual meeting comes Thursday as the U.S. marks the deaths of 1 million residents from the coronavirus and when a lack of resolve at home jeopardizes that global response.

Eight months ago Biden used the first summit to pledge to donate 1.2 billion vaccine doses to the world.

The urgency of the U.S. and other nations to respond has waned. Momentum on vaccinations and treatments has faded even as infectious variants rise.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus has killed more than 995,000 people in the U.S.