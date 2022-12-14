Watch Now
Biden pushes US as a crucial ally to African leaders

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Dec. 8, 2022. Biden is making his case to African leaders gathered in Washington that the United States can be a critical catalyst to their growing continent in the years ahead. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Posted at 1:48 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 13:48:59-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is making his case to African leaders gathered in Washington that the United States can be a critical catalyst to their growing continent in the years ahead.

But his push comes as the United States has fallen well behind China in investment in sub-Saharan Africa, which has become a key battleground in an increasingly fraught competition between the two major powers.

Despite White House officials' insistence that this week's gathering is primarily a listening session by the U.S., Biden's central foreign policy tenet looms over the summit: America is an in an era-defining battle to prove democracies can out-deliver autocracies.

